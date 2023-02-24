Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Raised by KeyCorp

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) – KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Albemarle in a report issued on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $7.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $29.37 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $37.31 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share.

ALB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.00.

ALB opened at $253.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.89. Albemarle has a one year low of $169.93 and a one year high of $334.55. The company has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 6.92%.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $2,342,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

