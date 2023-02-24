Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reduced by Zacks Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance
Shares of CHRW opened at $100.95 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
- Is The Rally In The TJX Companies Stock Over?
- Can Alibaba Sustain the Earnings Boost?
- The Bottom Is In For Garmin Stock
- NVIDIA: AI and Gaming Lead The Way Forward
- Joby Aviation Stock Preps For Takeoff
Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.