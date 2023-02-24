Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Reduced by Zacks Research

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.09. The consensus estimate for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CHRW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.81.

Shares of CHRW opened at $100.95 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.