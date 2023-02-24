Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Reduced by Analyst

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Elanco Animal Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elanco Animal Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $988.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $12.06 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.39, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after buying an additional 47,881 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

