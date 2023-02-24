Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Energy Recovery, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:ERII)

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Energy Recovery in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.12). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Recovery’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Recovery’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ERII. Raymond James raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

ERII opened at $21.85 on Thursday. Energy Recovery has a twelve month low of $16.92 and a twelve month high of $26.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.93 and a beta of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the third quarter valued at about $11,220,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 1st quarter valued at $7,890,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,583,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter valued at $7,207,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,222,000 after acquiring an additional 345,998 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 3,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $72,083.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $573,074.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,956 shares of company stock valued at $134,601. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water, and Oil and Gas segments. The Water segment in sea, brackish, and contaminated water reverse osmosis desalination solutions. The Oil and Gas segment delivers hydraulic fracturing, gas processing, and chemical processing services.

