Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Host Hotels & Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 12.90%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HST. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HST. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 38,385 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The firm operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

