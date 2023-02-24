Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IAMGOLD Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for IAMGOLD in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on IAG. StockNews.com cut shares of IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.10 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE:IAG opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.87, a PEG ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.40. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,557,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at $7,776,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 416.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,430,863 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,562 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the 4th quarter worth about $4,897,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in IAMGOLD by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,515,998 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,995 shares during the last quarter. 48.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

