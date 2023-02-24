Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for IVERIC bio, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ISEE)

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IVERIC bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst Y. Zhi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.43). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for IVERIC bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.43) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for IVERIC bio’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISEE opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 13.40, a current ratio of 13.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISEE. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 82,092 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,728,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in IVERIC bio by 2,216.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 330,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,930,000 after buying an additional 316,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in IVERIC bio by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period.

In other IVERIC bio news, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IVERIC bio news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $82,431.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,916.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $375,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,167.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,134 shares of company stock worth $2,026,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases.

