Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Decreased by Analyst

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for JELD-WEN’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JELD-WEN from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on JELD-WEN to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.58.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

NYSE:JELD opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 2.31. JELD-WEN has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 0.89%. JELD-WEN’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in JELD-WEN by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 37,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 48,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.99 per share, with a total value of $383,680.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,096,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,151,339.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 105,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,360 in the last ninety days. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

