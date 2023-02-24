Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Lincoln National Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lincoln National in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Underperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lincoln National’s current full-year earnings is $8.75 per share.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.21.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln National

LNC stock opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Lincoln National has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $69.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 2,066.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 16,948 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 107.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,336 shares in the company, valued at $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -13.60%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.