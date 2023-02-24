Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Redfin Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Transactions at Redfin

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $894.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Redfin has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $22.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day moving average is $6.47.

In other news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman purchased 35,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Redfin in the third quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in Redfin in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.