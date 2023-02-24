Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Redfin Co. Lowered by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Redfin in a research note issued on Monday, February 20th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.64). The consensus estimate for Redfin’s current full-year earnings is ($1.44) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Redfin’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.69) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RDFN. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Redfin to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Redfin from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Redfin has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 477.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,943,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,832,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,891,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,910,000 after purchasing an additional 763,501 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,610,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,258,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Glenn Kelman bought 35,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $304,587.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,489,134.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn Kelman acquired 35,335 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $304,587.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,216,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,489,134.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

