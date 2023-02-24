Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – National Bank Financial cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.59 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RY. Bank of America upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

NYSE RY opened at $100.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $83.63 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.51.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RY. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

