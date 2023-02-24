Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Middleby Co. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Middleby in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Middleby’s current full-year earnings is $9.44 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s FY2023 earnings at $10.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $12.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $154.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Middleby has a 52 week low of $120.30 and a 52 week high of $180.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.47 and a 200 day moving average of $142.22.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Middleby had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 55.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Middleby by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

