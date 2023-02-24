Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Home Depot in a report released on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.86 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.62 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $16.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $17.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Home Depot from $382.00 to $352.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.45.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $299.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $319.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.56%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

