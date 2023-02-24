Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Reduced by Analyst

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.12. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.86 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q2 2024 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.21 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.03 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.91 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.45.

NYSE:HD opened at $299.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.06. The company has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 45.56%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

