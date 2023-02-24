Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Superior Plus Corp. Issued By Atb Cap Markets (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPB. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Superior Plus has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:SPB opened at C$11.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.57. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$9.44 and a 1-year high of C$12.58.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Featured Stories

