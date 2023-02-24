Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Bank of Montreal Increased by Analyst (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.39. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2024 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$147.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$156.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$150.60.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$130.39 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$113.73 and a twelve month high of C$154.47. The firm has a market cap of C$91.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$129.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$127.73.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $1.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $5.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.39. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

