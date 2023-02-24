Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Cut by Analyst

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Huntsman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Huntsman’s current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Huntsman’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Huntsman from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $23.53 and a 52 week high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Huntsman had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,358,000 after buying an additional 47,739 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,428,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,078,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,794,000 after purchasing an additional 495,609 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,073,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 261,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Huntsman by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,566,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,967,000 after purchasing an additional 102,087 shares during the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

