Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for John Bean Technologies Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for John Bean Technologies in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31. The consensus estimate for John Bean Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.40 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for John Bean Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.57 EPS.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $599.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. William Blair lowered shares of John Bean Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of John Bean Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

JBT stock opened at $109.53 on Thursday. John Bean Technologies has a 52 week low of $81.59 and a 52 week high of $126.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,546,000 after purchasing an additional 723,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,359,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 637,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 188,308 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after buying an additional 167,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after buying an additional 143,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $32,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,447.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $89,841 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

