Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Reduced by Cormark

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Superior Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$11.04 on Thursday. Superior Plus has a twelve month low of C$9.44 and a twelve month high of C$12.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$10.84 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.57. The stock has a market cap of C$2.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 368.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

