Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK) Raised by Raymond James

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSE:TCK – Get Rating) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Raymond James also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.