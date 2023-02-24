Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor forecasts that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tactile Systems Technology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology stock opened at $14.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.69 million, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.89. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $21.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the third quarter valued at $43,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 25.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

(Get Rating)

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The firm focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.