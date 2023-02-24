Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Cut by Alliance Global Partners

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Green Thumb Industries in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 22nd. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Green Thumb Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Green Thumb Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Get Green Thumb Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GTBIF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

Green Thumb Industries Price Performance

Green Thumb Industries Company Profile

OTCMKTS:GTBIF opened at $8.46 on Thursday. Green Thumb Industries has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.60.

(Get Rating)

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Thumb Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Thumb Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.