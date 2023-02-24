Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Hain Celestial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, February 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.18. The consensus estimate for The Hain Celestial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $454.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Hain Celestial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.36.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HAIN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 28,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,880 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,906,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,217 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 363,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 41,424 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.