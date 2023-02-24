Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.71.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WPM. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 14,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 155,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,708,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
