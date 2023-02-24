Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Allegion by 66.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Allegion stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $87.33 and a 52 week high of $123.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ALLE. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Vertical Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

About Allegion

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas, the Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such as locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.