Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,326 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 310.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 36.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSBI stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $30.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.33. The company has a market cap of $580.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.37%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $42,176.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,467.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $42,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,467.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,827 shares of company stock valued at $72,313 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSBI. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com lowered Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

