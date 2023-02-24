Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 201 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Power Integrations by 179.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 91.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,123,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 2,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.44, for a total value of $183,317.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total transaction of $99,027.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,542,408. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $82.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.81. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $98.92.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut shares of Power Integrations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Steven J.

