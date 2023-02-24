Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 372 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 437.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Celsius by 224.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Celsius during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Celsius during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 30,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.30, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,911,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celsius Stock Up 3.1 %

CELH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. B. Riley upped their target price on Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush raised Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Celsius from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Celsius in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $91.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -43.70 and a beta of 1.84. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.31 and a 52 week high of $122.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.15.

Celsius Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

