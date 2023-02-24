Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,681,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,615,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,667,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,897,000 after acquiring an additional 304,883 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,684,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,420,000 after acquiring an additional 95,969 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,596,000 after acquiring an additional 75,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,379,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,881,000 after acquiring an additional 39,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 0.75. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $48.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.84.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.95 per share, for a total transaction of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $303,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.44 per share, for a total transaction of $182,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle S. Hickox acquired 3,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.95 per share, with a total value of $113,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,000 shares of company stock worth $398,200 in the last three months. 4.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

