Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) by 714.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CORT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,537,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,670,000 after acquiring an additional 796,580 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,424,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,366,000 after acquiring an additional 376,774 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $6,047,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 402.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 266,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 213,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 555.6% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 237,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after buying an additional 201,582 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.19 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average is $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.55.

CORT has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

