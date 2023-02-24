Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 126 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 30.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 139,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 14.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $102.60 and a 12 month high of $162.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.88.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.12. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PIPR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.00.

Insider Transactions at Piper Sandler Companies

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

