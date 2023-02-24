Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 2,675 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 500.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,209 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 59,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,230,000. Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 175,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 296,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after purchasing an additional 42,698 shares during the period. Finally, Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Tri Pointe Homes news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $1,780,688.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.48. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Tri Pointe Homes from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona, Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada, Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington, Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas, TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado, and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

