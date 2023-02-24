Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 285 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 190.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 435 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 61,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 207,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,207,000 after buying an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $140.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIX. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

