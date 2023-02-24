Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 318 Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 2,650.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,257.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 12.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLAB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 29th.

In related news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,002.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total value of $40,243.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,038,002.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,901 shares of company stock valued at $966,460. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $172.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.71. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.38. The firm has a market cap of $921.86 million, a P/E ratio of -594.15 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

