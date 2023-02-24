Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 68 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,170,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,830,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 187,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,555,000 after buying an additional 69,518 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 386.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 69,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 1,335.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHDN. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.20.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

CHDN opened at $243.82 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a twelve month low of $172.75 and a twelve month high of $253.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.36.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.20). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.