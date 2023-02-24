Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 972 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 58.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vontier in the third quarter worth approximately $744,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vontier by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Vontier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier stock opened at $25.86 on Friday. Vontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57.

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Vontier had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 92.95%. The firm had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Vontier from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

