Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,840 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 477.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,219,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $57,980,000 after buying an additional 1,072,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,315,480 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,491,000 after buying an additional 872,180 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $24,304,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,983,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $203,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $84,357.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,818.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,897. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Juniper Networks Price Performance

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading

