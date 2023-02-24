Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 71.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 8.1% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 3.9% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

WIRE stock opened at $188.42 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.79% and a return on equity of 43.96%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

