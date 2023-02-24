Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) by 138.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 5.8% during the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 1st Source by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 34,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in 1st Source by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRCE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th.

1st Source Price Performance

1st Source stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. 1st Source Co. has a 52-week low of $42.29 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, analysts predict that 1st Source Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

1st Source Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

1st Source Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

