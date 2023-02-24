Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 157.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXP. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,390,000 after acquiring an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,300.6% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 241,319 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,531,000 after purchasing an additional 224,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Eagle Materials by 206.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,856,000 after purchasing an additional 181,301 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $16,448,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 995,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXP shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.13.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,671.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 4,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $728,698.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,549 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.02, for a total transaction of $668,793.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,896.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 43,992 shares of company stock worth $6,427,728 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $139.85 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $101.98 and a one year high of $152.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.54 and a 200-day moving average of $129.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.01. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.64%.

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

