Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 557.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Innospec were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innospec by 1,269.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 45,085 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Innospec by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,719,000 after buying an additional 13,897 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innospec by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 220,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,163,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Innospec by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Trading Up 0.0 %

IOSP opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.18. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.13 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Innospec Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Innospec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Innospec news, SVP David B. Jones bought 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.99 per share, for a total transaction of $81,208.48. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $165,224.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Innospec Profile

(Get Rating)

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.



