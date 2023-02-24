Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of FirstCash by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 249.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 51.3% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 10.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on FirstCash from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:FCFS opened at $88.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.78. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. FirstCash’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $368,716.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,042,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,919,960.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 595,628 shares of company stock valued at $53,164,121. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash Holdings, Inc operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments, and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

