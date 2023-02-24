Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 339.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Sonos by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $1,063,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Performa Ltd US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 100.0% during the third quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 12.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonos Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.89. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.47, a P/E/G ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.88. Sonos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Sonos to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

In other news, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,430 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $111,586.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,956.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward P. Lazarus sold 13,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $273,654.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,203. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,548 shares of company stock worth $1,228,647. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

