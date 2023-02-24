Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,050,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $322,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,433,561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $96,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,627,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.94. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.82 and a 1 year high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CLF. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

