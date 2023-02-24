Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $42,000 Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 936.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CUZ. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the first quarter worth $287,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 115.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 35,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Cousins Properties from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $25.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.32%.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The company was founded by Thomas G. Cousins in 1958 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

