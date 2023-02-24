Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $42,000 Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 463.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,745 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $5.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.75. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $16.38.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 53.41% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

