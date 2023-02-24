Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 33.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $90.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.61. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $68.15 and a 12-month high of $146.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

LBRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $158.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $201.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.