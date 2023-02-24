Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $44,000 Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 480.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLIC. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter valued at $400,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 162.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 385,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 119.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 108,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

KLIC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.39. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.95 and a 1 year high of $62.16.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $176.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 28.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 61.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 42,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $1,962,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,111.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 24,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $1,166,061.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 975,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,297,605.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,437 shares of company stock worth $3,284,639. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices, including integrated circuits (“ICs“), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (“LEDs“), and power modules. The firm operates through the Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS) segments.

