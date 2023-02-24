Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $45,000 Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 236.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 86.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,869,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,382,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,090,000 after purchasing an additional 787,907 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter valued at about $11,958,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 105.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 902,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after purchasing an additional 462,163 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter valued at about $7,214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROIC. Raymond James lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Retail Opportunity Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 6,425 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $99,908.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,397.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ROIC opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average is $15.35. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.35%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

